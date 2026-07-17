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Kimberly S Bowers

Mental Health

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Bowers is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Education 

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship 2006-2008 

Medical University of South Carolina 

Charleston, South Carolina 

 

Psychiatry Residency Program 2003-2007 

Medical University of South Carolina 

Charleston, South Carolina 

 

Doctor of Medicine 2003 

Medical University of South Carolina 

Charleston, South Carolina 

 

Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology 1998 

Vanderbilt University 

Nashville, Tennessee 

 

Board Certification 

American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology 09/2009 - present 

Professional Licensure 

South Carolina Medical License 2005-present

Last updated: 