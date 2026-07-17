Kimberly S Bowers
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Bowers is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Education
Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship 2006-2008
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
Psychiatry Residency Program 2003-2007
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
Doctor of Medicine 2003
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology 1998
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, Tennessee
Board Certification
American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology 09/2009 - present
Professional Licensure
South Carolina Medical License 2005-present