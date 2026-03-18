Kirstin Weider DO
Neurologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Kirstin Weider is a Neurologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency: Carolinas Medical Center
Fellowship: Signe Spine & Rehabilitation - Mount Pleasant, SC
Board Certification: Yes
I specialize in the non-surgical treatment of spinal and musculoskeletal pathology with the use of fluoroscopic and ultrasound guided procedures.
In my free time I enjoy playing ultimate frisbee, lifting weights, and spending time with my family and friends