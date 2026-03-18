Dr. Kirstin Weider is a Neurologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Residency: Carolinas Medical Center

Fellowship: Signe Spine & Rehabilitation - Mount Pleasant, SC

Board Certification: Yes

I specialize in the non-surgical treatment of spinal and musculoskeletal pathology with the use of fluoroscopic and ultrasound guided procedures.

In my free time I enjoy playing ultimate frisbee, lifting weights, and spending time with my family and friends