In his role, Dr. Patel is dedicated to delivering patient-centered, evidence-based care, with a focus on preventive health, chronic disease management, and fostering long-term therapeutic relationships. He is passionate about ensuring that every Veteran receives respectful, individualized care, and is driven by a commitment to honor their service by supporting their health and well-being.

Prior to joining the VA, Dr. Patel worked as a hospitalist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. He also served in a leadership capacity as Associate Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at the Yale University School of Medicine Affiliate, CIFC Health, in Danbury, Connecticut.

Dr. Patel completed his Internal Medicine residency at the Yale University School of Medicine Affiliate (CIFC Health) in Danbury, CT, and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Outside of work, Dr. Patel enjoys spending time with his family and traveling.