Kristen Mullinax MD
Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Kristen Mullinax is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: Psychology - Medical University of South Carolina
Board Certification: Yes
I provide Telepsychiatry services for the Savannah, Georgia Behavioral Health clinic. I evaluate and use psychopharmacology to treat mood disorders, anxiety disorders (including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), and thought disorders.
In my free time I enjoy hiking, fishing, and cooking.