Dr. Kristen Mullinax is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Psychology - Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes

I provide Telepsychiatry services for the Savannah, Georgia Behavioral Health clinic. I evaluate and use psychopharmacology to treat mood disorders, anxiety disorders (including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), and thought disorders.

In my free time I enjoy hiking, fishing, and cooking.