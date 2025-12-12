Having joined the VA in 2024, Dr. Lowry provides care to Veterans admitted to the hospital in the Southeast network.

In this role, she is responsible for the diagnosis and management of acute and chronic medical conditions, creating and overseeing treatment plans, coordinating care across multiple specialty areas, and providing medical education to trainees rotating through the VA system. Her philosophy for caring for veterans is rooted in respect, service, and collaboration with the patient and their loved ones. Every veteran who enters the hospital brings not only their medical conditions, but also their own unique experiences shaped by their service. Her role is to honor this service through evidence-based, patient-centered care.

Before joining the VA, she was a proud member of the United States Air Force, during which she had several military-unique experiences, including serving as a civil surgeon during Operation Allies Refuge, and as a staff physician providing medical support for U.S. and Joint Coalition forces involved in Operation Spartan Shield. In addition, she served in traditional medical education positions, including as Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Chief of Residents during the 2020-2021 academic year, and as an Associated Program Director for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Internal Medicine Residency program from 2022-2024.

Dr. Lowry earned her medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and completed internal medicine residency with San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two dogs, hiking, tending flowers, and working out.

Education and Credentials

Undergraduate:

University of Pittsburgh, B.A. Religious Studies, 2009-2013

Medical/Graduate School:

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, M.D., 2013-2017

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Master’s in Health Professions Education, 2021-2024

Residency/Fellowship:

San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Internal Medicine Residency, 2017-2020

Certifications: Internal Medicine, Obesity Medicine

Professional Photo

A professional headshot is highly encouraged to accompany your bio.

File format: JPG or PNG, high resolution preferred.