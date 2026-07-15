Laura K Magnuson

Dr. Laura Magnuson is an ophthalmologist who specializes in diagnosing and treating eye conditions and diseases. She earned her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her residency training at St Vincent Hospital. With 13 years of experience in eye care, Dr. Magnuson focuses on helping patients maintain and improve their vision. She is fluent in English.



Dr. Magnuson practices at several locations in Charleston, South Carolina, including MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute and Medical University of South Carolina. She also sees patients at Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center. Her expertise includes treating glaucoma and cataracts, two of the most common eye conditions that can affect vision. Dr. Magnuson performs specialized procedures such as glaucoma surgery and laser trabeculoplasty to help preserve her patients' eyesight.