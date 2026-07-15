Laurie A Elliott

Dr. Laurie Elliott is an ophthalmologist who brings 27 years of expertise to eye care in Charleston. She earned her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine and completed her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina, giving her deep roots in the local medical community.



Dr. Elliott practices at Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center and Bon Secours Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston, SC. She specializes in treating cataracts and glaucoma, including open-angle glaucoma. Her expertise includes advanced diagnostic procedures such as retinal imaging and optical coherence tomography to examine the back of the eye, as well as tonometry to measure eye pressure.