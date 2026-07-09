Leonard W Douglas
Primary Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Douglas is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
BS Davidson College 1978; MD Degree 1982 MUSC; Family Medicine Residency Spartanburg General 1982-85; Private Family Practice 1985-2000; USC School of Medicine Primary Clinic/Dorn VA Primary Care Clinic 2000-2012; Ralph H Johnson Primary Care Clinic 2012-Present; I strive to listen closely to veteran issues and make informed clinical decisions with patient involvement.