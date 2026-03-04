Prior to this appointment, Ms. Rogers served as the Deputy Associate Director, Nursing and Patient Care Services. She has over 35 years of nursing and leadership experience.

Ms. Rogers began her career at RHJ as a staff nurse in the SICU. Over the years, she has served as the Chief Nurse for Primary Care, Nurse Manager for the ICU, Emergency Department, and Med Surg, and she has also worked as a staff nurse in the Med-Surg, and Ambulatory Care Center.

Ms. Rogers is originally from Sumter, SC. She has her BSN from the University of South Carolina and her MSN from the Medical University of South Carolina. She has been a Secretary Hands and Hearts and South Carolina Palmetto Gold recipient for nursing excellence. Ms. Rogers has 29 years of VA service and served as a former SOARS consultant.