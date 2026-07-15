Lindsey Cox MD
Surgeon - Urologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Cox is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Lindsey C. Cox is an urologist in Charleston, South Carolina and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including MUSC Health-University Medical Center and Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She received her medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years. She has expertise in treating kidney removal surgery, surgical removal of the bladder, among other conditions