Lucas J Witer

Dr. Lucas Witer is a thoracic surgeon with 16 years of experience specializing in surgical procedures involving the chest, lungs, and related structures. His expertise encompasses both thoracic surgery and general surgical techniques, allowing him to provide comprehensive care for patients requiring complex chest and lung operations. Dr. Witer's extensive experience helps ensure patients receive skilled surgical treatment for conditions affecting the respiratory system and chest cavity.



Dr. Witer completed his medical education at Wayne State University School of Medicine and went on to complete his residency training at the United States Army Medical Center. He practices at multiple locations throughout Charleston, South Carolina, including MUSC University Hospital, Roper Hospital, Ralph H. Johnson and MUSC Health Ashley River Tower. His surgical expertise is available to patients across these well-established medical facilities in the Charleston area, providing accessible care for those requiring thoracic surgical interventions.