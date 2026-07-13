Dr. Maria Aurora Posadas Salas is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with honors in 2004. Having more than 22 years of diverse experiences, especially in NEPHROLOGY, INTERNAL MEDICINE, Dr. Maria Aurora Posadas Salas affiliates with many hospitals including Musc Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, VAMC cooperates with many other doctors and specialists in medical group University Medical Associates Of The Medical University Of South Carolina.