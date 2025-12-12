I then completed a Diagnostic Radiology residency and Nuclear Medicine fellowship at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis. After working in private practice near Chicago for 13 years I completed a mid-career fellowship in Thoracoabdominal Imaging and Advanced Body MRI at the University of Minnesota before coming to the RHJ VAMC.

My interests include Oncology, Cardiac Imaging, and Complex Body cases and the technical aspects of imaging. I enjoy a multidisciplinary approach to care. Making specific diagnoses that expeditiously guide care for best outcomes while eliminating unnecessary delays is what I enjoy most. I strive to treat Veterans as well as I would my own family.