Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Medical University of South Carolina - Medical University of South Carolina

Fellowship: Brain Imaging and Therapeutic Research - Queens Square, London, England and NIH Bethesda MD

I am an expert in brain stimulation treatment and research methods. I have helped develop transcranial magnetic stimulation for treating depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, and smoking cessation. I have helped develop cervical vagus nerve stimulation for recurrent treatment resistant depression. I help in the brain stimulation service here at RHJVAMC.

I am mainly a translational researcher, with over 500 publications, an H-index of 136. Most of the research involves new forms of TMS, or using TMS in new indications, or developing new forms of brain stimulation as therapies for neurologic or psychiatric disorders.

In my free time I like to hike, mountain bike, kayak, garden, raise chickens and bees. Count my blessings and revel in the wonder of the world around us.