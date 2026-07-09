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Marshall S Shook II

Specialty Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Shook is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Shook is a board-certified cardiologist with fellowship training at the University of Tennessee and extensive experience in non-invasive cardiology. His expertise includes echocardiography, stress testing, cardiac rhythm monitoring, and device management. Dr. Shook focuses on delivering accessible, comprehensive cardiovascular care while helping patients actively participate in managing their heart health.

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