Marta T Hampton

Born Managua, Nicaragua and emigrated to the USA Nov 1960; grew up in NYC and did schooling after HS at Univ of Florida through internship year; moved to Charleston SC to do dermatology training and dermatopathology fellowship; afterwards 3 yrs on faculty at MUSC derm dept then private practice since 1994! husband of 45 years; retired ID physician; care of my patients is as if they were my family friends; likewise for veterans!