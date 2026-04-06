Medical School: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Residency: General Surgery - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC

Fellowship: Minimally invasive foregut surgery - University of Washington at Seattle, WA

Board Certification: Yes

I am a fellowship-trained minimally invasive surgeon with clinical interests in bariatric surgery and hernia surgery as well as the treatment of benign esophageal disorders including anti-reflux surgery for patients suffering with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). I have training in laparoscopic and robotic surgery as well as therapeutic endoscopy. I am a strong advocate for patient education and seek to lessen anxieties around metabolic and foregut surgery. I strive to provide outstanding and compassionate care to our veterans and their families.

In my off time, you can find me curled up with a good book, planning my next vacation, or trying a new restaurant. I also enjoy DIY projects at home and hanging out with my French Bulldog.