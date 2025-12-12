Having joined the VA in 2020, Mr Schiebner provides high quality primary care across the lifespan. As an Air Force Veteran Mr Schiebner has a personal connection to Veterans in Beaufort South Carolina and surrounding areas.

In this role, he is responsible for all primary care needs and coordinating with other specialty fields as a advocate for the veterans to ensure holistic quality care is achieved for all under his care. He is passionate about caring for veterans with emphasis in hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia and mental health concerns.

Before joining the VA, he worked in emergency room/trauma care, urgent care, and private practice in primary care for over 11 yrs. Mr Schiebner has served as a clinical instructor for nurse practitioner students and administrative manager for over 15 employees in private practice.

Dr. Schiebner earned a masters and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan. He has advanced his nursing knowledge with obtaining certifications including Certified trauma nurse, Certified medical surgical nurse, Certified in advanced cardiac life support and more.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, exercising, boating, hunting, fishing, playing pickleball and basketball. Actively involved with his church and volunteers on the production team.