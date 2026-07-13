Dr. Matvey Tsivian is a medical doctor specializing in oncology with 18 years of experience. His expertise focuses on urologic oncology, providing comprehensive cancer care for patients with urinary system and reproductive organ cancers. Dr. Tsivian combines extensive clinical experience with specialized training to deliver personalized treatment approaches for his patients.



Dr. Tsivian completed his medical education at the University of Bologna and pursued comprehensive surgical training through an internship and residency in general surgery and urologic surgery at Duke University Medical Center. He furthered his expertise through specialized fellowships, including research in urologic oncology at Duke University Medical Center and clinical urologic oncology training at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Tsivian practices at VAMC and MUSC Health Urology at Rutledge Tower in Charleston, South Carolina.