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Michael J Capata

Mental Health

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Capata is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

I completed my undergraduate education at the University of California, Davis. I received my doctor of medicine degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. I did a psychiatry residency and addiction psychiatry fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina. I have been an attending psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center for the past 5 years.

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