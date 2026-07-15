Michael J Capata
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Capata is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
I completed my undergraduate education at the University of California, Davis. I received my doctor of medicine degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. I did a psychiatry residency and addiction psychiatry fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina. I have been an attending psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center for the past 5 years.