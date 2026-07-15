Dr. Michael Bobian is a dedicated and experienced Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgeon at the Medical University of South Carolina. He specializes in caring for patients with tumors involving the head and neck, including the throat, tonsils, mouth, jaw, voice box, skin, sinuses, skull base, thyroid, and salivary glands. He is adept at using minimally invasive and robotic techniques and has unique training in whole body and head and neck reconstruction with expertise in microvascular reconstruction, also known as free flaps.



Dr. Bobian graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Biology from Michigan Technological University and completed his medical school training at Wayne State University School of Medicine in inner-city Detroit, MI, where he graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha honors. He then completed his residency in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery in Charleston, SC at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he served as Chief Resident and was awarded Head and Neck Resident of the Year. He gained further training through fellowships in head and neck surgical oncology and whole-body microvascular reconstruction at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.



Now, as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Bobian brings his experience back to South Carolina. In addition to his clinical focus, he is committed to the education of surgical Otolaryngology residents and fellows, and research. His research interests include pre-surgery chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy for patients afflicted with advanced oropharyngeal and skin cancers, and in maximizing and restoring function, and minimizing morbidity following free flap reconstruction in the head and neck. His research has been supported by the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery Foundation and he has authored over 20 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.



He is board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, and is credentialed by the American Head and Neck Society to perform transoral robotic surgery. Dr. Bobian utilizes a multidisciplinary team approach whenever possible, working closely with medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, dermatologists, endocrinologists, speech pathologists, maxillofacial prosthetists, dentists, oral surgeons, neurosurgeons, thoracic surgeons, and other otolaryngologists to develop a tailored and unique treatment plan for each patient.