Michelle S. Hwang, M.D. is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery. She is originally from Chicago, IL and completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She earned her medical degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Hwang then completed her residency training at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She continued into fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and microvascular reconstruction at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Her clinical interests include facial paralysis, facial reconstruction, cosmetic surgery, facial trauma, functional and cosmetic rhinoplasty, and hair restoration. She believes in patient-centered care and working together with the patient for the best outcome.