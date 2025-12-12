She joined the VA in 2018 and provides inpatient hospital care to Veterans in the Southeast area.

Dr. Shepard acts an academic hospitalist and is responsible for the care of hospitalized Veterans as well as the academic education of MUSC interns, residents and students who rotate through the VA. She is dedicated to serving our Veterans and also passionate about teaching. She is double board certified in both Internal Medicine and Nephrology and also functions at outside facilities as a consulting nephrologist.

Before joining the VA, she was on faculty at MUSC, Division of Nephrology and also worked in nephrology Private Practice and as a hospitalist at nearby community hospital.

Dr. Shepard attended St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed her residency at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark,NJ and nephrology fellowship at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.

Outside interests include yoga, hiking and spending time outdoors.