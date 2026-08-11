Mr. McEwen is a dedicated and highly skilled physician assistant specializing in Interventional Pain Management at the Ralph H. Johnson, VAMC. With a passion for improving patient's quality of life, Mike expertly treats a wide range of chronic pain, orthopedic, and musculoskeletal conditions.



Mike brings a unique blend of expertise and compassion to the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC, shaped by his prior 8 years of experience in private practice specializing in orthopedic surgery. His ability to integrate orthopedic insights with interventional pain management techniques sets him apart, ensuring comprehensive and effective treatment plans that empower patients to regain mobility and reduce discomfort.



Mike's academic foundation includes a Bachelor's of Science in Biology from Georgia College and State University, followed by a Masters of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from South University in 2017. His commitment to lifelong learning and patient centered care drives his practice.