Milos N Budisavljevic
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Budisavljevic is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Budisavljevic is a board-certified nephrologist and professor of medicine specializing in kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, dialysis, transplantation, and chronic kidney disease. He received his medical degree from the University of Sarajevo and completed nephrology training at MUSC. He is dedicated to advancing kidney care through research, education, and individualized treatment plans.