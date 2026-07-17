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Milos N Budisavljevic

Specialty Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Budisavljevic is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Budisavljevic is a board-certified nephrologist and professor of medicine specializing in kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, dialysis, transplantation, and chronic kidney disease. He received his medical degree from the University of Sarajevo and completed nephrology training at MUSC. He is dedicated to advancing kidney care through research, education, and individualized treatment plans.

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