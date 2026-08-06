Skip to Content
Smiling man in white lab coat and glasses poses for photo.

Nabil Atalla

Neurology

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Atalla is a neurologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System

Dr. Atalla is a neurologist with extensive experience in general neurology, epilepsy, EEG, and EMG testing. He earned his medical degree from the University of Bologna and completed neurology residency training at the University of Illinois at Chicago, followed by fellowship training in epilepsy and neurophysiology at Vanderbilt University. He is committed to providing thorough, patient-focused neurologic care while using advanced diagnostic techniques to guide treatment decisions.

Last updated: 