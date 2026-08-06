Nabil Atalla
Neurology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Atalla is a neurologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
Dr. Atalla is a neurologist with extensive experience in general neurology, epilepsy, EEG, and EMG testing. He earned his medical degree from the University of Bologna and completed neurology residency training at the University of Illinois at Chicago, followed by fellowship training in epilepsy and neurophysiology at Vanderbilt University. He is committed to providing thorough, patient-focused neurologic care while using advanced diagnostic techniques to guide treatment decisions.