Dr. Narendra M. Patel is an ophthalmologist in Greensboro, North Carolina and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Surgical Center of Greensboro. He received his medical degree from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He has expertise in treating cataract surgery, glaucoma, visual impairment and blindness, among other conditions - see all areas of expertise. Dr. Narendra M. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare - see other insurance plans accepted. Dr. Narendra M. Patel is highly recommended by patients.