Naresh P Emmanuel MD
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Emmanuel is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
I have been working with veterans through the Charleston VA Center for more than 10 years. I started off in academics at the Medical University of South Carolina. Conducted research and drug development. Finally, ran my own research company. My philosophy is a holistic approach to health care, minimizing chronic conditions as one gets older, thereby improving overall quality of life.