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Headshot of a man with gray hair and mustache, smiling against a white background.

Naresh P Emmanuel MD

Mental Health

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Emmanuel is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

I have been working with veterans through the Charleston VA Center for more than 10 years. I started off in academics at the Medical University of South Carolina. Conducted research and  drug development. Finally, ran my own research company. My philosophy is  a holistic approach to health care, minimizing chronic conditions as one gets older, thereby improving overall quality of life.

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