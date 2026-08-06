Nathan P DeTurk
Neurology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. DeTurk is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. DeTurk is a movement disorders neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease, tremor, deep brain stimulation, and advanced therapies for movement disorders. He earned dual MD and MBA degrees from Penn State and completed movement disorders fellowship training at MUSC. He is passionate about combining cutting-edge treatments, research, and patient education to help individuals maintain function and quality of life.