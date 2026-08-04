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Navdeep K Dhaliwal

Mental Health

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Dhaliwal is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Education:

POSTGRADUATE TRAINING 

George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC 

Inova Fairfax Hospital Department of Psychiatry, Falls Church, VA 

Psychosomatic Medicine & Consultation Liaison Fellowship 

 

University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY 

Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences 

Psychiatry Residency 

 

University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY 

Department of Internal Medicine 

Preliminary Medicine Internship 

 

EDUCATION 

University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY 

Doctor of Medicine 

 

Duke University, Durham, NC 

Bachelor of Arts Religion 

Bachelor of Science Biology 

Minor Chemi

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