Navdeep K Dhaliwal
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Dhaliwal is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Education:
POSTGRADUATE TRAINING
George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC
Inova Fairfax Hospital Department of Psychiatry, Falls Church, VA
Psychosomatic Medicine & Consultation Liaison Fellowship
University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY
Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences
Psychiatry Residency
University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY
Department of Internal Medicine
Preliminary Medicine Internship
EDUCATION
University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY
Doctor of Medicine
Duke University, Durham, NC
Bachelor of Arts Religion
Bachelor of Science Biology
Minor Chemi