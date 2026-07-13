Nicholas C Arpey

Dr. Arpey is an orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in orthopaedic oncology and joint replacement surgery. His areas of interest include the treatment of bone and soft tissue tumors in children and adults, metastatic bone disease, total and revision hip arthroplasty, partial, total, and revision knee arthroplasty, and robotic-assisted surgery. He earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa before finishing his residency in orthopaedic surgery at Northwestern University. He then completed fellowship training in orthopaedic oncology at the University of Florida followed by adult reconstructive hip and knee surgery at Colorado Joint Replacement.