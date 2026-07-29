Nicholas S Amoroso
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Amoroso is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Amoroso is a board-certified interventional cardiologist specializing in structural heart disease, valve interventions, and advanced cardiovascular care. Dr. Amoroso earned his MD from George Washington University and completed training at NYU and Mount Sinai, including fellowships in cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology, and structural heart disease. He serves as Director of the Structural Heart and Valve Clinic and is committed to providing evidence-based, patient-centered care using innovative minimally invasive therapies.