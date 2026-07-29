Nicholas S Amoroso

Dr. Amoroso is a board-certified interventional cardiologist specializing in structural heart disease, valve interventions, and advanced cardiovascular care. Dr. Amoroso earned his MD from George Washington University and completed training at NYU and Mount Sinai, including fellowships in cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology, and structural heart disease. He serves as Director of the Structural Heart and Valve Clinic and is committed to providing evidence-based, patient-centered care using innovative minimally invasive therapies.