Nichole Tanner

Having joined the VA in 2011, Dr. Tanner provides inpatient care to Veterans with critical illness and pulmonary disease. Her outpatient pulmonary clinic is focused on pulmonary nodule evaluation and lung cancer diagnosis and staging. She participates in a multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology clinic that allows Veterans with known or suspected lung cancer to see several subspecialty physicians (pulmonary, thoracic surgery, medical oncology) in one visit. She is trained in Interventional Pulmonary and advanced bronchoscopic and pleural procedures such as robotic bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound, bronchial stent placement, and indwelling pleural catheter placement.

Dr. Tanner is also the site lead for the lung cancer screening program which offers lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT imaging to Veterans at risk of developing lung cancer. Early detection with lung cancer screening is key to reducing cancer deaths. Dr. Tanner is committed to improving Veteran outcomes through her clinical work and research efforts. She is involved with the National Veterans Affairs Lung Precision Oncology Program that seeks to expand access to lung cancer screening and precision oncology trials across the VHA. Current projects include implementation of mobile lung cancer screening and co-Principal Investigator for a 28-site clinical trial evaluating the implementation of a prediction augmented approach to lung cancer screening eligibility. She has been chair of the Thoracic Oncology network of the American College of Chest Physicians and is currently the chair of the Thoracic Oncology Assembly of the American Thoracic Society.

Outside of work, she enjoys running, travel, and spending time with her family.