Nicolas Pope, M.D. is a cardiothoracic surgeon in Charleston, South Carolina. As part of the MUSC Heart and Vascular Center Clinical Team, Dr. Pope treats a wide range of surgical heart conditions. His patient care philosophy is to treat each patient like they are a member of his family. He offers the latest valve replacement and treatment options and specializes in minimally invasive procedures and transcatheter aortic valve replacements.



His clinical interests include surgical treatment of thoracic aortic disease, heart failure, mechanical circulatory support, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and critical care patients undergoing heart surgery and heart transplantation.



Dr. Pope completed his general surgery training at the University of Virginia, during which time he spent two years of dedicated basic science research into the treatment of aortic aneurysms and therapies to improve lung preservation for transplantation. At the University of Virginia, Dr. Pope went on to complete a Surgical Critical Care fellowship, focusing on the care of patients after cardiac surgery. He remained at Virginia for his Cardiothoracic Surgical Fellowship.



Dr. Pope's research interests include advanced therapies for heart failure and the causes and potential treatment of aortic aneurysms. He has authored over 15 peer-reviewed manuscripts and six book chapters.