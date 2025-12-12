In 1997, Dr. Sora received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Timisoara, Romania. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Connecticut affiliated hospital. After completing her Endocrinology Fellowship at Medical University of South Carolina, Dr. Sora worked as an Endocrinology Faculty and Endocrinology Fellowship Program Director until she transitioned to her current Endocrinology Faculty and Director of Diabetes Center position at Ralph Johnson Medical VA Health Care System. Dr. Sora looks forward to providing care for Veterans with complex endocrine disorders, with specific focus on thyroid and parathyroid disease, disorders of reproductive system, diabetes, and bone health.