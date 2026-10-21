Undergraduate: University of Georgia

Medical School: University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Residency: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - University of North Carolina School of Medicine



I am a general physiatrist who aims to care for our Veterans using a patient-centered approach. My primary goals are to optimize patient function, independence and overall well-being. My clinical areas of interest are spasticity management, neurorehabilitation, stroke rehabilitation, electrodiagnostic medicine (EMG), ultrasound-guided diagnostic and therapeutic injections, and nonoperative musculoskeletal medicine.



Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, cooking, watching football and playing golf.

