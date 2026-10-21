Skip to Content
Man in blue shirt and gray sweater smiles against beige wall.

Nigel Brinson MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Physician

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Brinson is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Undergraduate: University of Georgia 
Medical School: University of North Carolina School of Medicine 
Residency: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - University of North Carolina School of Medicine

I am a general physiatrist who aims to care for our Veterans using a patient-centered approach. My primary goals are to optimize patient function, independence and overall well-being. My clinical areas of interest are spasticity management, neurorehabilitation, stroke rehabilitation, electrodiagnostic medicine (EMG), ultrasound-guided diagnostic and therapeutic injections, and nonoperative musculoskeletal medicine. 

Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, cooking, watching football and playing golf. 
 

Last updated: 