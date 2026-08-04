Oleksandra Lupak MD
Hematologist / Oncologist - Chief of Hematology and Oncology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Oleksandra Lupak is the Chief of Hematology and Oncology is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Oleksandra Lupak specializes in hematology and oncology. She completed Internal Medicine residency and Hematology-Oncology fellowship training at Henry Ford Hospital and provides compassionate, personalized cancer care. She also serves as the section chief for hematology and oncology