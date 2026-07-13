Paul R Womble

Dr. Paul Womble is a urologist specializing in surgery with 21 years of experience in treating complex urological conditions. He earned his medical degree from Wake Forest School of Medicine and has built extensive expertise in urological surgical procedures. Dr. Womble provides care in English to patients throughout the Charleston area. Dr. Womble practices at multiple locations in Charleston, South Carolina, including the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center and MUSC University Hospital. He focuses on treating prostate cancer, including advanced and recurrent cases. His surgical expertise includes performing prostate biopsies and specialized pathology procedures to help diagnose and treat urological conditions.