Dr. Peter Urban is an ophthalmologist who specializes in comprehensive eye care and vision health. With 47 years of experience in the field, he has dedicated his career to diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye conditions and helping patients maintain their vision. His extensive experience allows him to provide thorough, personalized care for patients of all ages facing various eye health concerns.



Dr. Urban completed his medical education at Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, where he built a strong foundation in medical knowledge and patient care. He practices at the Savannah VA Clinic in Savannah, Georgia, where patients can access his specialized ophthalmology services. His long-standing commitment to eye care reflects his dedication to helping patients preserve and improve their vision throughout their lives.