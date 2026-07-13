Dr. Phelan Piehota specializes in ophthalmology, providing comprehensive eye care with 14 years of clinical experience. He focuses on diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye conditions, helping patients maintain and improve their vision health through both medical and surgical approaches.



Dr. Piehota earned his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency training at Doctors Hospital. He is affiliated with Wellspan York Hospital and practices at two convenient locations in South Carolina: Low Country Eye Specialists in Ladson and Physicians Eye Surgery Center in Charleston. Dr. Piehota provides care in English and brings his osteopathic medical training to his ophthalmology practice.