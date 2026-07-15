Dr. Phillip Decubellis is a podiatrist practicing near Fort Lauderdale, FL. As a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M.), he is licensed by the state and specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases and deformities of the foot. His scope of practice includes medical, surgical, and other operative procedures, as well as prescribing corrective devices, medications, and physical therapy to help patients manage foot-related conditions. Dr. Decubellis is affiliated with the Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. his affiliation with a VA medical center reflects his commitment to serving patients within a comprehensive, coordinated healthcare system