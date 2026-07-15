Pinckney J Maxwell

Dr. Pinckney Maxwell earned his medical degree here at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. He completed his residency in general surgery at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He subsequently completed his fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia to obtain specialized training in colon and rectal surgery. He was invited to remain at Thomas Jefferson on the faculty for several years before returning to his alma mater here at MUSC in 2011. Dr. Maxwell specializes in the surgical treatment of diseases of the colon, rectum and anus. His areas of expertise include colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohns disease; benign colonic diseases such as diverticulitis and rectal prolapse; fecal incontinence; benign anorectal diseases such hemorrhoids and anal fissures; and colonoscopy for screening, surveillance, diagnosis, and therapeutics. He is a specialist in advanced laparoscopic colorectal surgery, using minimally invasive techniques to treat many of these diseases. He also works in close collaboration with gastroenterologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, urologists and interventional radiologists to develop multidisciplinary and individualized management strategies for his patients.