R. Brandon Wyatt PhD
Clinical Psychologist - Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Wyatt is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Wyatt completed his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of Vermont where he examined psychophysiological factors which contribute to and maintain sexual dysfunction. He completed his APA-accredited internship at the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System, before specializing in PTSD and co-occurring disorders during his postdoctoral residency at the Orlando VA Heath Care System. During residency, Dr. Wyatt completed advanced training in assessment, case conceptualization, and treatment of PTSD and co-morbid personality and substance use disorders. Dr. Wyatt takes an evidence-based approach to psychotherapy, guided by shared decision-making and person-centered care.