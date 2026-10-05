Dr. Wyatt completed his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of Vermont where he examined psychophysiological factors which contribute to and maintain sexual dysfunction. He completed his APA-accredited internship at the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System, before specializing in PTSD and co-occurring disorders during his postdoctoral residency at the Orlando VA Heath Care System. During residency, Dr. Wyatt completed advanced training in assessment, case conceptualization, and treatment of PTSD and co-morbid personality and substance use disorders. Dr. Wyatt takes an evidence-based approach to psychotherapy, guided by shared decision-making and person-centered care.