Dr. Ahuja is an academic hospital medicine attending with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC.

Having joined the VA in 2020, Dr Ahuja provides acute inpatient medical care to Veterans admitted to the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center.

In this role, he is responsible for managing patients who are admitted to the hospital, and is passionate about treating veterans, providing care as if they were his own family members.

In addition to the VA, he also works as a hospitalist at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Ahuja earned his Doctorate of Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina, followed by internal medicine residency training at Emory University.

Outside of work, he enjoys hiking, traveling, painting, and spending time with his family.

Education and Credentials

Undergraduate: University of South Carolina Honors College, BA/BS in Interdisciplinary studies (biology, economics, global health policy)

Medical/Graduate School: Medical University of South Carolina, MD, 2017

Residency/Fellowship: Emory University School of Medicine, Internal Medicine, 2020

Certifications: Internal Medicine Board Certified