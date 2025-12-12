Dr. Straub is a dermatologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System and also provides remote services throughout the state of South Carolina.

Having joined the VA in 2013, Dr. Straub provides general medical and surgical dermatology to Veterans at the Charleston clinic as well as remote teledermatology services.

She is responsible for patient care, triaging access to dermatology services, and resident education. She is passionate about patient education and skin cancer prevention.

Before joining the VA, she worked in the Washington D.C area and trained in Pennsylvania. She also currently is a clinical assistant professor at MUSC in the department of Dermatology. She is involved in dermatology advocacy and is the recent past president of the South Carolina Academy of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.

Dr. Straub earned a degree in biology from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA and received her medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. She completed her dermatology residency at Penn State Hershey.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her family, playing tennis and painting.

Certifications: American Board of Dermatology