Richard J Barrett Jr MD
Primary Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Barrett is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Barrett is a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 30 years of clinical experience. His practice is centered on preventative care with a particular focus on the management of hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes as well as routine cancer screening. Dr. Barrett is committed to partnering with his patients to identify health risk early and build sustainable, long-term strategies for wellness.