Richard M Marchell
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Marchell is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Marchell is a board certified dermatologist and Residency Program Director at MUSC with an MD from SUNY Stony Brook and specialty training in dermatology. His clinical and research interests include sarcoidosis, dermoscopy, skin cancer detection, and general dermatology. Dr. Marchell is dedicated to combining evidence-based medicine, education, and individualized care to help patients achieve optimal skin health.