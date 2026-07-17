Skip to Content

Richard M Marchell

Specialty Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Marchell is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Marchell is a board certified dermatologist and Residency Program Director at MUSC with an MD from SUNY Stony Brook and specialty training in dermatology. His clinical and research interests include sarcoidosis, dermoscopy, skin cancer detection, and general dermatology. Dr. Marchell is dedicated to combining evidence-based medicine, education, and individualized care to help patients achieve optimal skin health.

Last updated: 