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Bald man in blue shirt smiles in front of American flag.

Richard M Thompson MD

Staff Physician Palliative Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Thompson is a Staff Physician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

He attended medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He completed residency in Emergency Medicine at Indiana University and fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Care at the Medical University of South Carolina. He practices palliative care with the goal of providing comprehensive support and symptom management for patients experiencing serious illness.

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