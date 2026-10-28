Richard M Thompson MD
Staff Physician Palliative Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Thompson is a Staff Physician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
He attended medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He completed residency in Emergency Medicine at Indiana University and fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Care at the Medical University of South Carolina. He practices palliative care with the goal of providing comprehensive support and symptom management for patients experiencing serious illness.