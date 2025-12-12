Richard Schatz

Dr. Schatz joined the VA in 2022 and specializes in digestive disease and hepatology. He also serves as the GI Section Chief and Medical Director of the GI Endoscopy lab. His clinical interests include diagnosis and management of inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic-dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), endoscopy teaching, and colorectal cancer screening and prevention. He has authored several peer reviewed abstracts and papers, book chapters, and presented at large GI society meetings and educational conferences. He is passionate about the opportunity to deliver the highest level of care to Veterans who have served our country.

Before joining the VA, Dr. Schatz practiced in the greater Charleston community at Charleston GI Specialists and remains affiliated with the Roper Hospital system. He served as Deputy Chief of GI from 2023-2024 before assuming the GI Section Chief role in June 2024.

Undergraduate Education: Washington University in St. Louis (BA Psychology, 2008)

Medical School: University of Florida College of Medicine (Doctor of Medicine, 2013)

Residency: Medical University of South Carolina (Internal Medicine, 2016)

Fellowship: Medical University of South Carolina (Gastroenterology, 2019)

IBD externship: Mount Sinai Health System, New York

Board Certification: Yes - Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his friends and family, supporting his Florda Gators, playing golf, cooking, and traveling.