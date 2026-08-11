Medical School: Pennsylvania State College of Medicine

Residency: Anesthesiology - Uniformed Services Health Consortium/ San Antonio Military Medical Center

Fellowship: Interventional Pain Management - Pennsylvania State

Board Certification: Yes

I am a retired Army Physician and currently provide interventional pain management services to RHJVAMC and the surrounding CBOC's I have spent over 25 years practicing pain management for members of the military,their families and veterans, having served as the prior Chief of Interventional Pain Management and the first Director of Amputee Pain management at San Antonio Military Medical Center, the largest military medical center in the world. My practice has also included being a section Chief of Pain Management for the Department of Veterans Affairs in New Mexico and South Carolina, and have dedicated my entire medical career to the management of veterans suffering from service related painful conditions.

I am an avid marksman and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoy spending time with my Labrador retriever hiking and exploring trails in the area.